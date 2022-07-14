DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo welcomed a new addition to their furry family.

The pup is a male Asian small-clawed otter, born to parents Pintar and Bu on July 1. Zoo keepers say the little otter is strong and healthy, and that first-time otter dad Pintar is already bringing shrimp for the pup to eat.

Pintar, Bu and their pup will be out of the public eye for the next few weeks, waiting for the baby to open his eyes.

Otter enthusiasts can watch the new family Denver Zoo’s Otter Den Box Cam, or wait for the pup to make his in-person debut at the zoo.