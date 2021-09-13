New baby hippo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gets a name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Watch as Zambezi the hippo reveals the name of her calf with a breakfast of carrots, oranges and hay at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

His name is Omo.



Omo and Zambezi (Credit: CMZ)

Omo is also the name of a river in Africa. Zamebezi and Kasai, his aunt, are also named after rivers in Africa to raise awareness for water conservation.

Normal newborn hippos can weigh between 40 and 80 pounds. Omo is now 200 pounds at nine weeks old.

The 3,200-pound Zambezi came to Colorado Springs from the Denver Zoo in 1993. Biko, Omo’s father, is an 18-year-old long-legged male Nile hippo.