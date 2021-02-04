New areas under high avalanche warnings as heavy snow hits the high country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center added Vail and Summit County as well as the Sawatch range to its list of areas under high avalanche warnings after heavy snow hit the high country and more snow expected in the forecast.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the mountains in and around Aspen, Gunnison, Vail, Summit County and the Sawatch range are under high avalanche warnings until Friday morning. In its warning, the CAIC said all areas marked in red indicate “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

In addition to the areas under high avalanche warnings, the CAIC listed a number of areas in the high country under avalanche watch.

Check out this map for all areas in orange that are under avalanche watches through Friday morning.