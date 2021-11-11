New Arapahoe County families celebrate National Adoption Day

Family reacts after hearing the judge finalize their adoption as a part of National Adoption Month. (AP Photo/Eric Rowley)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – National Adoption Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the need for more permanent and temporary homes.

The Arapahoe County District Courthouse, decked out in toys, books and blankets, will host families for about 20 adoptions on Nov. 12. The county has already finalized 59 adoptions between January and October this year, with another 10 expected by the end of 2021.

“It’s important for the public to know that adoptive families are valued and that there is an ongoing need for foster and adoptive families,” said District 2 Commissioner Nancy Sharpe. “There is support available to families who adopt, and the state of Colorado is continuing to expand its resources for adoptive families. Most importantly, every child deserves a loving, supportive family!”

Adoptive homes are needed, about 30 kids a day are looking for permanent homes.

Colorado has a shortage of foster care families. Arapahoe County currently has 236 kids in faster care. Placements for 25 kids are needed in the county, with 50 to 70 waiting in the tri-county area.

Teens wait longer for adoptive homes and risk aging out of the foster system never having a permanent home.

Only 5% of kids 15 to 18-year-olds were adopted in 2019, according to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System.

Teens are at greater risk of human trafficking and homelessness, according to AFCARS.