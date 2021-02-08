New app lets you pay Denver parking meters by phone

DENVER (KDVR) — Searching your cup holders for quarters or running out to the meter with your credit card are now a thing of the past thanks to Denver’s free new PayByPhone app for parking meters.

Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) introduced the new contactless parking tool on Monday. The PayByPhone option will become available for many parking spots in the next few weeks, according to DOTI.

“Denver is excited to introduce this technology to improve how the city manages parking,” said Eulois Cleckley, DOTI executive director. “Not only will the new mobile payment system make it easier for people to pay for parking while supporting adjacent businesses, it’s a contact-free option during these times of COVID-19.”

The PayByPhone app also sends a text message when the time on the meter is about to expire. Customers can add money to extend time from a smartphone without going out to the meter.

Posted time limits will still be enforced.

PayByPhone stickers and overhead signs let people if paying by the app is available for the spot.

Download the PayByPhone app from the iOS App Store or Google Play. When you have found your parking spot, enter the location code listed on the parking meter sticker or posted sign.

The app does not activate the green blinking light, parking enforcement will see that you’ve paid through your license plate number, according to DOTI.