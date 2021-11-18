New and free rideshare service provides the last mile connection

DENVER (KDVR) – How do you get home from the light rail station without using your car? A new, free rideshare service called GEST is tackling the first mile/last mile dilemma with rechargeable golf carts.

“Riding in a GEST cart is a blast,” GEST Denver’s co-founder Murjani Harris said. “We will offer a unique experience for those who are out on the town for dinner or heading to a ball game and just need a short ride to their car, the hotel or the closest transit stop.”

GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, a state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious transportation service to get people where they need to go in congested urban areas.

Riders can ‘call’ a Gest Cart much like they can with Uber and Lyft – a mobile app tracks the drivers’ locations and estimated arrival times.

The open-air carts have a top speed of 25 mph and are easy to maneuver in tight spaces.

Rides are completely free to its users, the company relies on funding from corporate sponsors. Drivers appreciate tips, but they are not required.

“When Murjani and I started looking for a business to own, we were immediately attracted to GEST Carts,” company co-founder Rhonda Harris said. “The carts are environmentally friendly, and visually stunning when they are wrapped with advertisers’ logos and messaging.”

The company will launch in a limited capacity, offering weekend service with one to two carts available for riders. Expansion along the Front Range is planned for the spring, including Cherry Creek, Boulder, the DTC and other busy areas.

Carts will also be available for special events, like weddings, bachelorette parties, sporting events and corporate meetings, according to GEST.

Carts are cleaned before and after every ride.

GEST Carts Denver is a woman-owned, black-owned business, Murjani and Rhona Harris are members of the LGBTQ community. Murjani Harris is a retired Air Force veteran.