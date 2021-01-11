New Advisory Board members wanted for DOTI, here’s how to apply

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is looking for new Advisory Board members. Applications are being accepted until Jan. 31.

Do you have a passion for transportation in Denver? We're seeking applicants for DOTI's new Advisory Board until January 31. More details here: https://t.co/Qhn1Ne1TP3 pic.twitter.com/ljEV3d1A1Y — Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) January 11, 2021

The board advises DOTI on transportation policy, department operations and reviews the proposed annual budget, according to the City of Denver. The DOTI Advisory Board consists of 19 members, 6 appointed by the Mayor and 13 appointed by City Council.

Member Duties and Responsibilities

Understand plans, policies, and projects within the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure.

Review and provide comments on the proposed annual budget.

Learn how DOTI makes decision on prioritizing equity, trade-offs, and constraints.

Become familiar with local transportation issues and make recommendations to DOTI.

Study Denver’s transportation and mobility Master Plans (Strategic Transportation Plan, Denver Moves: Pedestrian & Trails, Denver Moves: Transit).

Promote travel demand management strategies and encourage use of multi-modal methods of transportation.

Promote community involvement and education of transportation issues affecting Denver (e.g. Vision Zero program).

Advise DOTI staff on issues related to public involvement on transportation projects with the goal of developing consensus.

Attend monthly meetings, and optional regular site tours and trainings provided by DOTI staff.

Be a leader within represented community that encourages citizen participation and engagement in furthering DOTI transportation initiatives.

Criteria for ideal DOTI Advisory Board Applicants:

Representatives with a variety of interests, backgrounds, and geographic areas

Professionals from transportation disciplines including planning, engineering, transit, nonmotorized, freight, technology, construction, program management

Community members who have an interest in transportation as evidenced by training, experience or actions

Balance of multi-modal transportation interests

Experience analyzing financial documents and budgets

Diverse and equitable citizen representation from throughout the City

Applications may be submitted online. Email romaine.pacheco@denvergov.org of call 720-865-9085 for more information.