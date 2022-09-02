BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder extended its noise ordinance parameters and hours.

Before Friday, the current noise ordinance was from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. up to 100 feet.

Now, the ordinance has been extended to daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. up to 200 feet.

The ordinance’s first test was Friday night’s University of Colorado Buffaloes’ season opener against Texas Christian University.

“We’re always trying to be respectful of the neighbors, anyway,” one CU student living in a house in the University Heights neighborhood said.

“If you’re too loud, you’ll get called in by a neighbor,” another said.

The city has been notifying the public through door hangars and community engagement. Failure to obey the updated ordinance could result in a fine, jail time or community service.