AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — There is a new push to solve the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Phoenix Day was gunned down in the parking lot of the Town Center at Aurora mall back in March, and no one has come forward with information to help bring closure to his family.

Police released photos of several people they believed to have been witnesses and could know exactly what happened. The photos depict a total of 16 witnesses.

Police want to speak to the unidentified witnesses in these photos who were at the Town Center of Aurora mall when 13-year-old Phoenix Day was shot and killed. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Police said these people are “valuable” witnesses to the events that preceded and happened during and after the deadly shooting of Day.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is now offering $10,000 in reward money for any information. So, if you recognize any of these people, you could be eligible for that cash reward.

Teen killed while at mall with friends

The shooting happened on March 25 when Day was at the Aurora mall with a group of friends.

According to police, the teens became involved in an argument with another group. Both groups went outside to the parking lot where Day was ultimately shot and killed.

If you are in those photos or you know someone who is, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward that has not been increased to $10,000.