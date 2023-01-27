DENVER (KDVR) — There have been a variety of shows and movies made about crimes that have happened in the centennial state.
From a full documentary on the Chris Watts’ murders to a movie based on a Colorado rape investigation, amongst others.
Here is a look at some of the movies and shows on Netflix about crimes in our state:
“American Murder: The Family Next Door”
“Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that follow,” the Netflix description explained.
“Unbelievable”
“After a young woman is accused of lying about a rape, two female detectives investigate a spate of eerily similar attacks. Inspired by true events,” the Netflix description explained.
“Casting JonBenet”
“Local actors from JonBenet Ramsey’s hometown offer multiple perspectives on her 1996 murder as they vie to play roles in a dramatization of the case,” the Netflix description explained.
“Voyeur”
“Legendary journalist Gay Talese unmasks a motel owner who spied on his guests for decades. But his bombshell story soon becomes a scandal of its own,” the Netflix description explained.
Here are some of the other movies and shows on Colorado crimes that are not on Netflix:
- Chris Watts: Confessions of a killer
- Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts
- The Vanishing of Kelsey Berreth
- Killer Couples: Patrick Frazee and Krystal Kenney
- JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery
- The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey
- The List: Who Killed JonBenet?
- Who Killed JonBenet?
- Generation Columbine
- We are Columbine
- The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind
- Over The Edge: Toni Henthorn
- Wicked Witness: Pam Candelario
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda
- Valley of the Damned
Highlighting cold cases in Colorado
While many of the shows and videos are about crimes that have been solved in Colorado, there are still many cold cases that remain unsolved.
The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.