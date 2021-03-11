Nesting birds get some privacy in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nesting season begins soon in Boulder County and some areas will be temporarily closed to protect the birds of prey.

Northern Harrier (Credit: Claudia Van Wie)

Osprey, American bittern and the northern harrier habitats will be closed March 15 and are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 10:

Axelson, northwest of the reservoir, west of 51st Street. Portions of this property will be closed.

Dry Creek East, northwest corner of the Boulder Reservoir, east of 51st Street, with an extension to Oct. 31, if burrowing owls are also present.

Little Dry Creek East, southwest corner of the Boulder Reservoir, east of 51st Street.

Little Dry Creek West, west of 51st Street between the Boulder Reservoir entrance and the Eagle Trailhead.

Boulder Valley Ranch, west of 51st/55th, west of Eagle Trail and west of the Boulder Valley Ranch pond.

Coot Lake wetland, immediately west of Coot Lake. The trail surrounding the wetland is open with voluntary leash recommendations in effect.

The southwest corner of the Sawhill Ponds property, located west of 75th Street between Valmont and Jay roads.

Burrowing Owls in Commerce City (Credit:Dominic Lo)

Burrowing owl habitats will be closed March 15 and are scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31:

Cosslett/Knaus, south of Lookout Road and east of 75th Street.

Jafay/Lynch, north of Lookout Road and east of 75th Street.

Superior Associates and Kelsall, north of High-Plains Trail.

Watch an osprey nest from a livestream.

Stay up to date with Osprey, Northern Harrier and American Bittern closures.

An interactive map for wildlife protection closures is also available.