DENVER (KDVR) — A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness could soon open its doors in Denver’s Central Park area.

On Tuesday night, neighbors will have the chance to learn more about the proposal and ask questions.

The prospective location is at the former Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Ave.

Neighbors can join in on Tuesday night’s meeting virtually or in person at McGlone Academy off Crown Boulevard. The meeting will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.

Denver’s zoning laws require a community information meeting to be held for each proposed site.

Recently, the City and County of Denver identified another hotel that could be converted into a shelter.

The hotel is located at 7525 E. Hampden Ave. Currently, the spot is an Embassy Suites by Hilton. The city says the goal is for the Hampden site to be approved by the Denver City Council before the year ends.

More than 200 people to be offered housing in December

On Dec. 1, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and the City and County of Denver announced a “significant push” in addressing homelessness. They plan to close two more encampments and move more than 200 people into housing.

As part of Johnston’s House1000 Initiative, the city will close the encampments near 20th and Curtis Street, and 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. More than 200 people will be offered housing when those encampments close.

The individuals who will be moved from the encampments will be brought to converted hotels, according to the mayor’s office.

The House1000 initiative plans to move 1,000 people into housing by the end of 2023. As of Dec. 5, 311 people have been moved.