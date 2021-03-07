Neighbors, students help clean up Boulder neighborhood after CU party

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Some neighbors and students were up soon after sunrise to help clean up the aftermath of a CU street party that turned violent and destructive on Saturday night.

“We have friends in the area and also know there are students in the area that didn’t have a part in it. We care about our community and our neighborhood,” said Andrea Clark, who lives nearby.

Clark said her gut reaction to the first images and videos of the chaos was disappointment.

“If you can vote, buy alcohol — which a lot of them can, if you can serve our country, then you’re an adult enough to know that this is not acceptable,” said Clark.

Shae Swerdfeger, a sophomore at CU-Boulder says she saw bits and pieces of the violence on social media.

“It obviously at some point became much more than a party,” said Swerdfeger.

Swerdfeger was one of the first people out Sunday morning to pick up beer cans, bottles and broken glass.

“I wasn’t doing anything today and I thought that was a way I could contribute, I guess to kind of counteract the bad image this gave of CU Boulder,” said Swerdfeger.