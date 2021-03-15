Neighbors rely on neighbors to plow side streets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In unincorporated Arapahoe County, neighbors have learned through experience, if they want to drive out of their residential neighborhood, don’t wait for the plows to show up.

The county’s fleet consists of 23 tandem snowplows, six graders and four loaders but a county spokesman told FOX31 they focus on main roads, not side streets.

That’s why Steven Conway took it upon himself Monday morning to drive his F-350 super duty truck to pack down the snow. “Just been driving the side streets trying to break traffic, break some lanes,” he said.

Neighbor David Rich was using his snowplow to remove deep snow from his cul-de-sac and the connecting side street. “Because we’re in the county, we’re not in a city we don’t get a plow so I am the plow,” he said.

Pramit Sanyal and his two sons were digging a path to their street from their driveway so they could hit the ski slopes Monday afternoon. “See if we can take the car to Winter Park, we should get a ski run there. It’ll be really nice up there,” Sanyal said.

His 8-year-old son Ryan Sanyal told FOX31 he was a little disappointed the heavy snow happened to fall on his first day of spring break. “Yeah, Yeah I’m bummed. I wish this happened on a school day because then we’d have a snow day,” he said.

Another neighbor, Marty Dallman, said he was going to keep driving down his side street to make a lane until he could reach Orchard Road.

“If I can get out, then I can get my shot that’s what I’m waiting for,” Dallman said. He was scheduled to get his first COVID vaccine Monday afternoon in Green Valley Ranch, “Yeah, could be life or death” Dallman said laughing.