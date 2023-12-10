EDGEWATER Colo., (KDVR) — Police in Edgewater are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead and another hospitalized.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance around 5:18 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ingall Street at an apartment complex.

Officers were on the scene for at least nine hours Sunday investigating.

“Yeah I was actually scared, I was really scared, when you hear the sirens coming you don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s when you see the yellow tape wrapping around,” said Griselda Romero, a neighbor at the complex.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation inside the apartment between people who knew each other, which led to the shooting.

“I heard screaming and then after the screaming, I heard a gunshot,” Romero said. “Like a very silent gunshot.”

When officers arrived on scene they were directed to a second-story apartment unit where they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Romero said, “I wasn’t thinking much of it but I heard more screaming after that. And then that just happened I heard the sirens coming and figured someone got shot.”

Romero said the gunshot woke her up Sunday morning. She lives next to the building where the deadly shooting happened.

“Our windows are really thin so you can hear from outside,” said Romero. “Usually there are arguments around here, but there are never gunshots.”

Police say paramedics performed live-saving measures, but the 29-year-old man died. Police have not yet released his name.

Officers also spotted another man suffering from head trauma. He was taken to the hospital. Police said Sunday, he was listed in critical condition and considered a person of interest in this case.

Police have not released his name pending further investigation and his medical prognosis.