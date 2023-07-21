Police and city officials hear concerns from neighbors of home where explosives reportedly found. (credit: Chris Duis.)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — There are serious concerns from people in Englewood whose neighbors were arrested for making explosives.

The concerns are so serious, Englewood Police attended a safety meeting to hear the complaints. One of those neighbors, who asked not to be named, still isn’t satisfied

Police said they found a pipe bomb at a home on Delaware Street earlier this month.

“It’s been ongoing for the last 10 years,” the neighbor said.

She lives on the same block in Englewood as the home in dispute.

“I actually kept thinking it was a transformer in the alleyway because the explosions kept going off,” the neighbor said.

Explosions were common according to the neighbor.

It’s her concern and that of others in the neighborhood that prompted the City of Englewood to organize a meeting with police and city officials on Thursday.

“They told us that they were going to be able to take possession of the property once they mitigated all the code violations,” the neighbor said.

That doesn’t sit well with the neighbor who said she’d rather see the home demolished than returned to the two men who were arrested and charged with possession of explosives.

Another reason why she is upset is because of what’s in front of the home — the Englewood alternative school.

“(They are)I’m going to say 200 feet from this school and they’re being allowed to coexist with this,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor has economic concerns for her property as well.

“The value of our property has gone down. You try to sell any of the houses on this block, it’s a sore thumb,” the neighbor said.

Englewood Police told FOX31 they have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood.

The abatement order remains in effect, meaning the only people allowed on the property are city employees and contractors.

Police urge neighbors to call them or the nonemergency line if they suspect any illegal or suspicious activity.