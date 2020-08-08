Neighbors near Cranmer Park fed up with teen partying

DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors living near Cranmer Park in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood say teen partying has become a serious problem over the summer and is more regular than previous years.

Karla Simons says kids are leaving behind more than just trash. Friday morning she checked her Ring surveillance camera to see a young man and woman in her alley around 11:30 p.m. the previous night. The young woman goes out of frame but Simons says the young man is seen urinating on the corner of her back door.

“I know kids need to have fun, especially teenagers, but this was a bridge too far for me,” said Simons.

Simons says this is not the first time she’s captured similar behavior on her surveillance camera. However, this was the first time she posted the video to the Nextdoor App.

“It was just a point of saturation for me and perhaps somebody, maybe their mom would recognize their child from behind. I have two sons and I dealt with crazy behavior in high school. I would have called them on it,” said Simons.

Simons says trash is left outside their home almost every morning. On Friday, she and other neighbors picked up dozens of red solo cups and beer cans.

“We get it, we were teenagers too. But please be respectful of the homes that you’re partying in front of,” said Simons.

Simons says neighbors are working with a community police officer to address the problem.