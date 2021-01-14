Neighbors near Capitol find ways to cope and prepare for protests

DENVER (KDVR) — People living and working near the Colorado State Capitol are preparing for more potential unrest in their neighborhoods ahead of the anticipated protests over the weekend and on Inauguration Day.

“There is a lot of anxiety, a lot of concern that we all have. There are a lot of kids in the neighborhood,” said Jen Eichberg, who lives near Cheesman Park.

Some neighbors are debating whether to stay or leave town ahead of the protests. Along with several others on her block, Eichberg says she plans to hang candies from the trees on Inauguration Day in an effort to focus on the positives.

“There’s been a lot of hate speech and a lot of divisiveness. Frankly, I think that wins when we lose sight of the positivity, too,” said Eichberg.

Pete Marczyk, co-founder of Marczyk Fine Foods, says they’re concerned about the potential for violence near their store.

“We’re concerned about our people — all the rest is stuff and we can fix that. We have made preparations to get the store closed fast if we need to,” said Marczyk.

Marczyk says that involves conducting drills with staff members to get them out safely if things escalate.

“We’ve been through a lot of protests this summer. We closed early a couple times and it was wise. While we were only affected with graffiti and dumpster fires, other people suffered a lot worse,” said Marczyk.

Marczyk says they’re not entirely sure what to expect from the planned protests in the downtown area but are doing their best to be prepared.

“I think we’re all fatigued. We’re fatigued as a culture — as a nation. We just want to do what we do and try to do it the best that we can,” said Marczyk.