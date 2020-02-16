Neighbors in Douglas County willing to help in the search for missing Gannon Stauch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Neighbors in southern Douglas County say they'll help law enforcement any way they can in their continued search for Gannon Stauch.

Nick Gable lives next to the property where the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has set up a command post for all agencies involved in the search. He says they haven't been to his property yet, but he offered to help once he realized why they were in the area.

"I did go over to extend anything I could possibly do, extended my four-wheeler if they could possibly use it to cover more ground or anything like that," said Gable.

Gable says most people along the stretch of Perry Park Road know each other. He's not aware if Gannon's family has any connection to the area.

"It's a bizarre thing. It really just came out of the blue and all of a sudden there's hundreds of people here searching the road. I would say it came as a little bit of a shock to people around here," said Gable.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. They have not said what caused them to switch the focus of their search to Douglas County, more than 40 miles from Gannon's home where he was reportedly last seen.

Jackie Kirby, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed Saturday night they will continue their search in Douglas County on Sunday.