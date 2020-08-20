Neighbors hold community meeting after string of shootings in southwest Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — After a bloody weekend along South Federal Boulevard, dozens gathered Wednesday night at Denver’s Athmar Park, looking for ways to end the violence.

The meeting included input from gang prevention experts, neighborhood watch groups and concerned neighbors, including Nick Martinez.

“We’re all in this together,” said Martinez. “This is our neighborhood, and this keeps happening right here.”

Sunday night, Denver police say eight people were shot along Federal, and three people were killed.

For years, Federal has been a hotspot for drag racing and Sunday night cruising, but neighbors say the violence now associated with it is concerning.

“These kids don’t care anymore,” said one man. “My kids are telling me it’s kill, or be killed. Some kids aren’t even in gangs and they’re strapped up because they’re afraid of being killed, murdered, in our streets.”

New numbers from Denver police show more than 200 guns have been reported stolen in the past three months city-wide, far eclipsing the 3-year average.

“We’ve seen an uptick in violence in the neighborhood and across the city, particularly an uptick in youth violence, which has been troubling,” said Martinez. “It’s not just that we need to solve the traffic along Federal on Sunday nights, it’s bigger than that. It’s bigger than just me or just one person, we need to have some community solutions.”

Groups like Life-Line are already planning events for Athmar Park teens, looking to get them involved in extracurricular activities and out of trouble.