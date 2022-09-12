ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada neighborhood where a police officer was killed over the weekend continues to grieve.

Early Sunday morning, Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed after responding to a disturbance. The suspect was also injured, taken to the hospital and arrested.

The incident took place in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue.

One of Norrell Moore’s apartment windows overlooks the area where the tragedy happened.

“To have this happen on our block is scary and very sad,” she said.

Funeral services for Vakoff are pending.

“Very devastating for the community,” Moore added.