ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — There’s a sense of relief from neighbors of an Englewood home where a pipe bomb was found on Monday.

The City of Englewood shut the home off to everyone but city workers and contractors.

“It’s been a long week, a long exhausting week, actually,” Sandy Fleming said.

Sandy and her husband, Charles Fleming, have lived next to the home since 2012.

After authorities found a pipe bomb, city officials essentially condemned the home and crews boarded up windows, Friday afternoon.

“Seems like in the last six months or so it’s been a lot of activity and things going on at the house,” Sandy said, “… but we had no idea about the pipe bombs, that just is very, very disturbing to us.”

Charles said they’ve experienced a number of explosions over the years.

“There was another boom but it wasn’t as loud but it was still pretty shocking,” Charles said.

As the City of Englewood starts its process to close off the home, Sandy was told it could take two weeks.

“It could be a process that takes up to two years to finally complete,” Sandy said.

The Flemings take issue with living next to an abandoned home.

“They start having issues with homeless coming to look for places to stay,” Sandy said.

The City of Englewood has declared the home not habitable and unsafe though they said there is no health risk for people who live nearby.