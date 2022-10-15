ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – An early morning shooting in Adam’s County has left neighbors on edge.

That shooting happened on Dakin Street at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and left seven people injured and one person dead. A neighbor, Yvonne Garcia, who lives four houses down said she woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“It’s just unbelievable that this just happened right down the street from us. There was a big boom and we heard a bunch of yelling and screaming and there was just a spray of gunfire,” Garcia said.

“That could have been my daughter’s bedroom window. It could have been anybody’s window. And thank god it was just in the living room and we were asleep in our rooms.” Garcia said about her living room window being struck by a bullet.

A doorbell camera captured footage of the violence. As the video starts, you can see over a dozen people in front of the home with what looks to be a fight happening. You can see that a blue Chevrolet Tahoe drives in front of the home right before the gunfire starts.

Suspect vehicle in deadly house party shooting

In the video, at least three shooters, all in red hoodies, are seen continuously firing while they ran from the scene.

Officials in Adam’s County are asking anyone with information on the owner of the blue Chevrolet Tahoe to contact them.