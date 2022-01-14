Negotiations expected to resume Friday between union and King Soopers

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday marked day two of the ongoing union strike, however, a turn of events happened as the union announced its ready to come back to the negotiation table with Colorado’s biggest grocer, King Soopers, after nearly one week of silence.

Around 9 p.m. at the King Soopers in Glendale, four people remained outside the store, holding signs. One employee told FOX31 they have been outside since 5 a.m. and don’t plan on going home anytime soon. On Thursday, workers, union members, and elected officials gathered for a rally. Attorney General Phill Weiser was in attendance.

“This is my King Soopers. This is where I shop regularly,” Weiser said. “I’m here to support the workers and until these workers are back on the job, being treated fairly, I’m not going to shop at King Soopers.”

The boycott continues for some, and the ongoing strike has gained national attention. Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with the 8,400 striking workers at Kroger in Colorado.”

A change of course happened during Thursday’s rally when union president Kim Cordova announced they’re ready to resume negotiations. According to the union, the decision comes after King Soopers provided vital information to union officials regarding employee pay and benefits. The newly evaluated information and promise to have local Kroger representatives at the negotiation table is getting union reps back to talks.

“We want the company to sit down and evaluate our proposals,” Cordova said. “We have asked King Soopers let’s go to the table but have somebody that can make a decision who knows the contract, somebody from Colorado who has a stake in this.”

Cordova is pleased that local representatives will now be at the negotiation table. King Soopers President Joe Kelley responded to the announcement and is welcoming the renewed negotiations.

He released a statement, reading in part, “We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and find a deal that puts more money in our associates’ paychecks.”

The grocer also announced on Thursday that they’ll be delaying the reopening of the Table Mesa King Soopers where 10 people were killed last year, saying the healing journey must be distraction-free.

Negotiations are expected to resume on Friday between the union and King Soopers at the Denver Marriott Tech Center at 11 a.m.