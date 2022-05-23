DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Americans will hit the road next weekend for Memorial Day weekend. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.59 as of Monday morning.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.14. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.10.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Conoco– Fort Morgan: $3.79
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.79
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.82
- Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.82
- Murphy USA– Brighton: $3.82
- Costco– Parker: $3.82
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.83
- Mobil– Littleton: $3.86
- Shell– Littleton: $3.86
- Costco– Aurora: $3.87
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.79.