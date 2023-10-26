DENVER (KDVR) — With snow expected this weekend, it might be time to dust off the old snow shovel.

Most areas across the metro have rules when it comes to clearing sidewalks. In Denver, property owners must clear sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.

Denver has inspectors to go out and mark sidewalks that haven’t been cleared. They will write citations if the sidewalk isn’t cleared after circling back. Business owners only have four hours to clear sidewalks.

In Aurora, the 24-hour rule also applies unless the city declares a snow emergency, which gives you 48 hours.

“We connect neighbors with residents who are not able to shovel their own sidewalks,” said Heidi Rodriguez of the Denver Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships.

Denver’s Snow Angels connects volunteers with those who are older, have a disability or can’t afford to pay for a service.

“We understand there’s so many people out there who just need that assistance because they’re older or they’re living with disability or they are just not financially stable to be able to pay something like that, so it’s just that little help,” Rodriguez said. “It improves the holiday spirit that connection with neighbors.”

Last year, Snow Angels deployed 10 times to help more than 400 residents, but they have 600 applicants and continue to need support in neighborhoods like Park Hill and Globeville. In Aurora, there’s a similar program called Snow Busters, which is also in need of more volunteers.

“I may not have an opportunity to save the world ever, but for one person I can do something that means the world to them,” said Jason Schneider who started volunteering as a Snow Buster two years ago.

Schneider said there are twice as many homes in need as there are volunteers signed up.

“If it’s something that you can find in your heart to do there’s plenty to go around, and you will sleep well at night if you can get out and do someone’s house along with your own,” Schneider said.

Aurora lowered the volunteer age to 13 to bring in volunteers and is again offering free shovels to volunteers, as well as snow melt, hot hand pads, hats and gloves.