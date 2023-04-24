DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to head to the gas station and fill up on Monday, prices are actually lower per gallon than last week.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.55, which is down 2 cents from last week, according to AAA.

On Thursday, AAA said that oil prices started dropping, which could signal some good news for gas prices.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.66, which is down 1 cent since last week.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.551 $3.906 $4.202 $4.128 Yesterday Avg. $3.558 $3.915 $4.210 $4.139 Week Ago Avg. $3.578 $3.932 $4.227 $4.143 Month Ago Avg. $3.655 $4.025 $4.304 $4.389 Year Ago Avg. $4.020 $4.353 $4.659 $5.002 AAA, April 24, 2023

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.