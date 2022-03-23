DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.
In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas didn’t move overnight. It remains $3.96 as of Wednesday morning, according to AAA. One month ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.35.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $3.59
- Costco– Thornton: $3.65
- Costco– Littleton: $3.65
- Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.65
- Phillips 66– Montrose: $3.66
- Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.66
- Murphy Express– Brighton: $3.66
- Costco– Arvada: $3.66
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Englewood: $3.68
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.59.