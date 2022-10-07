DENVER (KDVR) — If you have plans to travel this weekend, gas prices are going up again in Colorado and across the country.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.76, which is up 5 cents since last Friday.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.767 $4.097 $4.399 $4.751 Yesterday Avg. $3.744 $4.080 $4.375 $4.696 Week Ago Avg. $3.710 $4.053 $4.340 $4.656 Month Ago Avg. $3.711 $4.061 $4.361 $4.780 Year Ago Avg. $3.530 $3.866 $4.157 $3.451 AAA gas price update Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.89.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.