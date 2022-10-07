DENVER (KDVR) —  If you have plans to travel this weekend, gas prices are going up again in Colorado and across the country.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.76, which is up 5 cents since last Friday.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.767$4.097$4.399$4.751
Yesterday Avg.$3.744$4.080$4.375$4.696
Week Ago Avg.$3.710$4.053$4.340$4.656
Month Ago Avg.$3.711$4.061$4.361$4.780
Year Ago Avg.$3.530$3.866$4.157$3.451
AAA gas price update Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.89.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Costco– Lone Tree: $3.25
  2. Costco– Parker: $3.25
  3. Sam’s Club-Castle Rock: $3.25
  4. Sam’s Club– Lone Tree: $3.25
  5. Phillips 66– Foxfield: $3.25
  6. Circle K– Aurora: $3.28
  7. U Pump It– Dacono: $3.35
  8. Murphy USA– Parker: $3.36
  9. Costco– Aurora: $3.37
  10. Safeway– Englewood: $3.37

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.