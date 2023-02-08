DENVER (KDVR) — Love is in the air. If you are looking to surprise your significant other or spread some joy to your family, friends and loved ones by sending them a special gift, we have you covered.
Or, how about buying yourself some flowers?
Whether you want to order something online or call a local flower shop, there are a variety of options in our state.
Local flower shops
If you want to send flowers from a local florist, here are some options for the Denver metro area:
- 5280 Flowers – Denver
- A Blue Moon Floral – Denver
- Babylon Floral – Denver
- Beet & Yarrow Florist – Denver
- BOUQUETS – Denver
- Diz’s Daisys – Denver
- Ed Moore Florist – Denver
- Flowers by Coley – Denver
- Flowers on the Vine– Denver and surrounding areas
- Happy Canyon Flowers – Denver and surrounding areas
- Honeycomb & Co. – Denver
- Ladybird Poppy Floral Design – Denver
- Lehrer’s Flowers – Denver, Castle Rock, Aurora, Littleton
- More Flowers, LLC – Denver
- Plum Sage Flowers – Denver
- Sacred Thistle – Denver
- The Ruffly Rose – Denver
- The Twisted Tulip – Arvada, Aurora, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Commerce City, Dacono, Denver, Dupont, Eldorado Springs, Englewood, Evergreen, Golden, Lafayette, Littleton, Lone Tree, Louisville, Parker, Westminster, Wheat Ridge
- Veldkamp’s Flowers – Delivery to Denver metro area
Online flower delivery
Here are some options for ordering flowers online:
Did we miss a flower shop you think we should add? Let us know!
Grocery store flowers
And of course, if you waited until the last minute and need to go pick up some flowers, there are several grocery stores that sell them:
- Costco
- King Soopers
- Safeway
- Sprouts
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, Feb. 14.