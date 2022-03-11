DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Postal Service announced that it will hire hundreds of workers in the Denver metro area through a job fair in Golden.

The job fair will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Golden post office at 1100 Johnson Rd.

USPS said the starting pay range is $18-$19 per hour.

Benefits include the following:

Regular pay increases

Paid vacation leave

Health insurance

Growth opportunities

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

If you’re interested in applying, check out USPS here.