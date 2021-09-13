Need a job in the Denver area? Companies are starting seasonal hiring

DENVER (KDVR) — Looking for a job? Companies are starting to hire for the holiday season.

Human resources experts tell the Problem Solvers when it comes to applying for any job, it is important to put your best foot forward, be prepared and exercise integrity.

“Tell us about you. Be honest,” Bass Pro Shops human resources manager Pam Alvarez said.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are among a number of companies promoting seasonal hiring events.

Employers say it is exciting to be able to provide extra jobs in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season as the pandemic recovery continues.

“It’s exciting to get new people in and just get them going,” Alvarez said.

Store manager Vaughn Petersen told FOX31 that more people are expected to shop in brick and mortar stores this year, so extra help is needed for the upcoming holiday season. Santa displays will also need staffing.

He says applicants should be “people that are friendly and love the outdoors”. Petersen adds that retirees with experience in outdoor sports are strong applicants as well.

Companies hiring for seasonal work

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will hire 5,000 team members during a national hiring event, where the companies will conduct on-site interviews from Sept. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

will hire 5,000 team members during a national hiring event, where the companies will conduct on-site interviews from Sept. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Opportunities available: Full- and part-time positions available in retail, distribution and other departments.

Full- and part-time positions available in retail, distribution and other departments. Benefits available: merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay in addition to health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible employees

merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay in addition to health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible employees How to apply: Those interested should apply in advance by visiting this website. Walk-ins are also welcome. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

UPS (United Parcel Service)

UPS human resources manager Luis Galindo said the company will hire 1,500 workers in the Denver area before the holiday season.

human resources manager Luis Galindo said the company will hire 1,500 workers in the Denver area before the holiday season. Opportunities available: The company says about one-third of employees hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position. More than 138,000 current UPS employees (nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce ) started in seasonal positions.

The company says about one-third of employees hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position. More than 138,000 current UPS employees (nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce ) started in seasonal positions. Qualifications: “Applicants should be prepared to provide customers with a great experience, have a great attitude,” Galindo said.

“Applicants should be prepared to provide customers with a great experience, have a great attitude,” Galindo said. How to apply: Those interested in applying should visit the UPS website.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is hiring thousands of employees in a national hiring event from Sept. 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

is hiring thousands of employees in a national hiring event from Sept. 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Opportunities available: The company is hiring for its stores, distribution and Sephora at Kohl’s teams.

The company is hiring for its stores, distribution and Sephora at Kohl’s teams. How to apply: Learn more at the Kohl’s website.