Need a job? Hiring events planned in the Denver metro

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of jobs are up for grabs in several hiring events throughout the Denver metro area this week.

Here is a breakdown of some of the companies we have heard from in recent days.

King Soopers

King Soopers will hold virtual and on-site interviews from 12-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The grocer hopes to hire 1,900 associates in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

For more information, visit the store’s website.

Jeffco Public Schools

Jefferson County’s public school district is holding a career fair on Friday, Oct 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ed Center located at 1829 Denver West Dr., Golden. No appointments are necessary.

The district is hiring for custodial services, food and nutrition services, transportation, security, paraprofessionals and para-educators, school-age enrichment and preschool.

Visit the district’s website for more information.

Monarch Casino

More than 300 positions are available resort-wide.

A hiring event started Monday, Oct. 4, and runs through Friday, Oct. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s Crystal Ballroom.

For more information, visit the casino’s website.

Sprouts

The grocery chain is opening a new location in Denver in December. The new location brings approximately 90 full- and part-time career opportunities to the community.

Sprouts will host a virtual hiring event for the store Oct. 27-28. Those interested in positions should visit the Sprouts website to view openings and apply.