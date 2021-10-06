Need a job? Hiring events planned in the Denver metro

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of jobs are up for grabs in several hiring events throughout the Denver metro area this week.

Here is a breakdown of some of the companies we have heard from in recent days.

King Soopers

King Soopers will hold virtual and on-site interviews from 12-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The grocer hopes to hire 1,900 associates in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

For more information, visit the store’s website.

Jeffco Public Schools

Jefferson County’s public school district is holding a career fair on Friday, Oct 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ed Center located at 1829 Denver West Dr., Golden. No appointments are necessary.

The district is hiring for custodial services, food and nutrition services, transportation, security, paraprofessionals and para-educators, school-age enrichment and preschool.

Visit the district’s website for more information.

Monarch Casino

More than 300 positions are available resort-wide.

A hiring event started Monday, Oct. 4, and runs through Friday, Oct. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s Crystal Ballroom.

For more information, visit the casino’s website.

Sprouts

The grocery chain is opening a new location in Denver in December. The new location brings approximately 90 full- and part-time career opportunities to the community.

Sprouts will host a virtual hiring event for the store Oct. 27-28. Those interested in positions should visit the Sprouts website to view openings and apply.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories