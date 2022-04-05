DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a summer job, Elitch Gardens will hire over 1,500 seasonal workers for the 2022 season this weekend.

The job fair will take place at the theme park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are the available positions:

Food service

Park services

Ride operations

Retail games

Aquatics

Skilled trades

Park maintenance

Guest services

Security

First Aid

Various internships

Elitch Gardens said pay will start at $16.25 per hour and is based on the position. There are also perks for employees, which include: free park admission on days off, free tickets for friends and family, paid sick leave, and more. If you’re interested in applying, Elitch Gardens said you’ll need two valid forms of identification, a smiling face, and a positive attitude.

You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

The theme park will open for the season on April 30.