DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a job, Denver Public Schools is hiring. DPS will hold a job fair on Thursday for the many openings the district has.

DPS said many of the openings are for support positions, including special education paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

When it comes to pay, DPS said a special education paraprofessional will start at $21 per hour and bus drivers will start at $24.40 per hour.

The job fair will take place from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at three locations simultaneously:

Bruce Randolph School- 3955 Steele St.

Northeast Bus Terminal- 4937 Dallas St.

DPS Training Center- 2700 W. 7th Ave.

The district is still in need of nearly two dozen math tutors, known as Denver Math Fellows. The position’s annual pay is $29,000. Officials say people who work as Denver Math Fellows are often recent graduates taking a gap year, people looking to change careers and retired professionals.