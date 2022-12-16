DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a job, Denver Public Schools is looking to hire dozens of crossing guards.

Leaders say the district currently has 44 crossing guards and there are 73 elementary schools.

“This is important because this is the well-being and the safety of our greatest next generation,” DPS Crossing Guard Coordinator Andrea Garcia said.

The position pays $18 an hour and consists of a one-hour morning shift and one-hour afternoon shift.

If you are interested, DPS said you can apply here.

DPS said it is also hiring for other positions and the district will provide a $2,000 sign on bonus. Here are those opportunities:

Special Education Teacher – Apply online here

Speech Language Pathologist – Apply online here

School Nurse – Apply online here

In order to be eligible, DPS said candidates must be new to the district and/or new to position and selected on the job requisition between Oct. 20, 2022, and Feb. 1, 2023.