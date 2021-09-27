Need a job? DIA hopes to fill 1,500 jobs at the airport

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport and Denver Workforce Services are holding a job fair on Wednesday to help fill more than 1,500 job openings throughout the airport.

About 50 employers will be on the plaza that connects the Westin Hotel to the Jeppesen Terminal from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans are allowed early access at 10 a.m.

Cook for Snooze or Root Down, deliver beer to thirsty people at New Belgium Brewery or be a concierge at the American Express Lounge. The job options are plentiful and go beyond Transportation Security Officers.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of the airport and as we continue to see passenger traffic increase, we need to fill these critical positions to keep the airport running efficiently and effectively,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington.

Job options range from hourly to salary, part-time or full-time, some jobs with a flexible schedule, parking passes and/or an EcoPass, meal benefits and even flight benefits, according to Denver Workforce Services.

Register in advance for the job fair, get a free ride from Lyft (limited number of rides are available to eligible job seekers) and check out the current job openings at the airport.