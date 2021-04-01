Need a hedge trimmer for just a day? Adams County has you covered

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in unincorporated Adams County have free access to a well stocked tool shed for yard and neighborhood cleanup projects.

The Tool Shed Program provides yard and gardening tools for residents to maintain their property.

“As a native of Adams County, I’m pleased to offer this new program to provide our residents a way to improve their homes and local communities, at no cost to them,” said Raymond Gonzales, Adams County Manager.

“A lack of access to yard and gardening tools should not be a barrier for Adams County families.”

Video from Adams County

This program offers two opportunities to use tools:

Yard Cleanup: Unincorporated Adams County residents can check out individual tools to clean up their yard or help a neighbor. Neighborhood Cleanup: A group of unincorporated Adams County residents can check out the Tool Shed full of yard and gardening tools for a larger neighborhood cleanup.

Neighborhood or yard cleanup effort must be in unincorporated Adams County.

Neighborhood or yard cleanup effort must have a designated Cleanup Coordinator.

Equipment or Tool Shed can be used for up to three days.

Call 720-523-6992 or check out the program guide for more information.