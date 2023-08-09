DENVER (KDVR) — A homeowner is accused of fourth-degree arson and animal cruelty after he allegedly started a fire that killed his dog, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said deputies noticed a smoke smell in Nederland and found a two-story cabin fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters searched the home but found no one inside, and the homeowner’s location was unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner, 30-year-old Jarrod Rothwell, was later found. The sheriff’s office said Rothwell admitted to playing with a butane lighter in the basement, catching clothes on fire.

The sheriff’s office said they learned, after speaking with Rothwell, that there was a dog in the home at the time of the fire. The dog was found dead inside the home.

Rothwell did not attempt to rescue the dog or notify first responders of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office, so he was booked into the Boulder County Jail on counts of fourth-degree arson and animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant will be executed as soon as the home is deemed safe for investigators to gather evidence.