NEDERLAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in one Boulder County town are slowly adjusting to life without a police department.

Over time, the town of Nederland has lost its entire police force.

A tax increase was supposed to help fund and pay for new officers. The process to find those replacements fell short.

“We don’t pay them enough,” said John Thompson, who owns the nearby Mountain Man Outdoor Store. “It’s a tough, thankless job.”

Since last fall, Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have been filling in the gap.

A spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said, in part: “We are in discussion with the town of Nederland to provide their public safety services.”

Nederland is about an hour northwest of Denver.