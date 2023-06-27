BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman in Brighton is hoping to return a found necklace she believes contains ashes. Her husband discovered it left behind in a vehicle.

“He works for cleaning out repoed or totaled cars, so he just works with hundreds and hundreds of cars a day,” Itzel Batrez said.

She said his typical finds include batteries, chargers and loose change. However, on Monday her husband discovered a small pouch containing a necklace and decided not to throw it away.

“I just took a look at the necklace, and something told me to take a look at it because it just looked very special,” Batrez said.

The necklace does not contain any precious metals or expensive gems. It is a simple black chain with a small black cylindrical container as its pendant.

“I just knew, like this is not just a necklace. This is somebody’s ashes. It’s like an urn,” Batrez said.

A necklace inscribed with “Dad” that may contain ashes was found in a vehicle. (KDVR)

The urn has a silver cross on one side and the word “Dad” on the other.

She is hoping to reunite it with the man’s family. However, she said when her husband initially found it, he did not realize it was sentimental and did not take note of what vehicle it came from.

“I asked him, I’m like, do you know the color of the car by chance? Do you know what kind of car? Four-door? Two-door? He’s just like, ‘I can’t remember,'” Batrez said.

If you believe you or someone you know is the rightful owner of the necklace, please email tips@kdvr.com.