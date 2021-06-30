Nebraska police department introduces ‘Pawfficer Mo’, named after Colorado trooper killed in 2019

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KDVR) — A police department in Nebraska just announced its newest ‘Pawfficer’ on Monday.

‘Mo’, a Goldendoodle puppy born on May 3, will become a certified therapy dog for the Bellevue Police Department.

Mo is named after Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Will Moden.

Meet BPD’s newest Pawfficer, “Mo”. He will eventually become a certified therapy dog, used to offer emotional support to officers and citizens during traumatic events, interviews, community outreach events, etc.

Moden was killed when a driver hit him on Interstate 70 in eastern Arapahoe County while responding to a rollover crash on June 14, 2019.

BPD said Moden loved dogs and helping others.

