Nebraska police department introduces ‘Pawfficer Mo’, named after Colorado trooper killed in 2019

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KDVR) — A police department in Nebraska just announced its newest ‘Pawfficer’ on Monday.

‘Mo’, a Goldendoodle puppy born on May 3, will become a certified therapy dog for the Bellevue Police Department.

Mo is named after Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Will Moden.

Moden was killed when a driver hit him on Interstate 70 in eastern Arapahoe County while responding to a rollover crash on June 14, 2019.

BPD said Moden loved dogs and helping others.

Mo will be used to offer emotional support to officers and citizens during traumatic events, interviews, and community outreach events, according to BPD.

