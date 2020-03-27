Nebraska man arrested in Edgewater for active warrants in Nebraska and Washington

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Nebraska man was arrested Friday at a King Soopers in Edgewater after providing identification to a police officer that wasn’t his own.

Police say 48-year-old Christopher Zimmerman presented identification of a victim in New York.

Officers felt there was something suspicious about Zimmerman and had him provide a fingerprint as well.

It was determined that Zimmerman had two active warrants out out of Nebraska and Washington for identity theft and forgery.

Additionally, Zimmerman was in possession of a laptop, a printer specific to printing identification, blank identification cards and several credit cards with different names on them.

Zimmerman is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail for new felony charges as well as the outstanding warrants.