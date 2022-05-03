DENVER (KDVR) — In an effort to tackle the ongoing unaffordability crisis plaguing the Mile High City, Denver leaders are celebrating 79 new apartments that will be dedicated to low and moderate-income tenants.

The grand opening for the Avenida del Sol complex is Tuesday in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood on Morrison Road.

The project came with more than $1.4 million in financing from the Denver Affordable Housing Fund. All units are income-restricted and some include deeply affordable units for people earning up to 30% of the area median income.

