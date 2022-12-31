GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 27-year-old man from Greeley was sentenced to serve four decades in a Colorado prison after investigators seized just under 6,000 fentanyl pills.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Andrew Durdy of Greeley was sentenced in Weld County District Court to serve 40 years in a Colorado corrections institute.

Back in October, Durdy pled guilty to:

1 count Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl

1 count Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl



(Credit: Office of the DA 19th Judicial District)

“This was a conservative count,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing.

Weld County Drug Task Force investigation

According to the Office of the District Attorney Nineteenth Judicial District, Durdy was under investigation sometime last year when he sold fentanyl to undercover officers.

Additionally, the DA’s office said three of Durdy’s postal packages, which were sent from California, were intercepted by investigators and contained fentanyl.

The final count of confiscated fentanyl pills climbed to 5,800.

“Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people’s lives and we won’t tolerate this type of behavior in our community.” Pirraglia also said during the sentencing hearing.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction of any kind, please know that you can reach out for help simply by contacting Community Medical Services in Aurora. Just dial 720-853-4230.