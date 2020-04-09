Nearly 500,000 loans approved nationwide, SBA says

DENVER (KDVR) — The SBA Regional Administrator Dan Nordberg said on Thursday that nearly 500,000 loans valued at more than $130 billion from over 4,000 lenders have been approved nationwide.

The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to provide businesses with capital in order to retain their employees.

Nordberg said that this program is one of the largest economic recovery efforts in the nation’s history and was built in seven days.

SBA staff members are currently available to answer calls from small business owners who need help and guidance.

For additional resources, small business owners are encouraged to visit www.sba.gov/coronavirus.