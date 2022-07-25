Cocaine and handguns found in car after driver pulled over for speeding (Photo credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested last week after he was pulled over for speeding and police found nearly 30 pounds of cocaine and two firearms in his car.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Jaylin Lemons of Phoenix was clocked at about 115 mph in a 75 mph zone on Interstate 70 which prompted deputies to stop him near the Colorado/Utah border on July 22.

After deputies pulled Lemons over, they found 29.2 pounds of cocaine and two guns in his car. He was arrested and is facing these charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 225 grams of cocaine

Special offender for transporting more than 14 grams of cocaine into the state of Colorado

Special Offender for being in Possession of a Firearm

Multiple traffic violations

Lemons is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.