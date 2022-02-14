Welcome to winter in Colorado: Nearly 30-degree temperature drop in less than 24 hours

DENVER (KDVR) — Once again, the week is starting out with mild temperatures and in less than 48 hours, it will be 30 degrees colder with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected in metro Denver.

Since it will be warm on Monday and Tuesday before the storm rolls in, snow and ice on main roads and many side roads will have melted off from the last accumulation. But roads are expected to be slushy and slick in spots with Wednesday’s snow since it will not freeze immediately as it begins to settle in.

The temperature shift causes issues on the roads, not just for drivers but for the Colorado Department of Transportation and local infrastructure departments.

According to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, their crews fill potholes, 12 months a year. But according to a DOTI spokesperson, “This season has been so unusual.”

DOTI’s Nancy Kuhn said recent snow, coming on the heels of a dry December, has created a crazy freeze-thaw cycle. More vehicles on the road is also a contributing factor.

“Now that vehicle volumes are going back up, that does contribute to more weight on the roadways,” she said.

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update expected snowfall totals and keep up-to-date conditions around the Denver metro area.