LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The FBI is offering an increased reward for information on the vandalism and arson that took place at a Longmont center that dedicates itself to educating women on pregnancy but does not offer abortions.

According to the FBI, the Life Choices building, located at 20 Mountain View Ave., was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson on June 25.

Now, investigators have increased the reward for information to up to $17,500.

The business had “bans off our bodies” and other vandalism written in black paint on the property. Life Choices does not provide abortions but it does offer post-abortion support, according to its website.

Longmont pregnancy center vandalism – exterior 2 – Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

Longmont pregnancy center vandalism – wide – Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

Longmont pregnancy center vandalism – exterior – Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

In Longmont, Colorado, just 30 minutes northeast from Boulder, the Life Choices Christian Pregnancy Center became the site of arson and vandalism. (Longmont Police)

“I honestly think it’s a lack of education of understanding one, the laws like I said, we are still fully capable of performing whatever they need to in Colorado. And two, their lack of education on what the resource center does. Just because they don’t offer abortions doesn’t mean they aren’t helping women find the right choice for them,” former patient and employee of Life Choices Becky Young said about the suspects.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects involved is eligible for the reward. Tipsters should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.FBI.gov.