DENVER (KDVR) — During a roughly two-week span in the month of April, Colorado State Patrol and 60 law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for drivers who didn’t buckle up.

The annual Click It or Ticket campaign, spearheaded by the Colorado Department of Transportation, cited 932 drivers from April 4 to April 20.

Castle Rock Police Department wrote the most citations during the period with 149, followed by the Loveland Police Department with 116 and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with 105 citations.

Another enforcement period will begin on May 16 and continue until June 5, including Memorial Day weekend.

According to CDOT, 232 unbuckled drivers or passengers were killed on Colorado roadways in 2021. Statewide seatbelt use sits at 86%, which is 4% below the national average.